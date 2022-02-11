Left Menu

FACTBOX-NFL-Profile of the Cincinnati Bengals

AFC titles (season): 3 (1981, 1988, 2021) Super Bowl titles (season): None - - Head coach: Zac Taylor.

Profile of the American Football Conference's (AFC) Cincinnati Bengals, who play the National Football Conference's Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl on Sunday. Founded: 1966. Joined the American Football League in 1968 as an expansion team in 1968. By 1970, the Bengals won the AFC Central Division to become the first expansion team to win a championship of any kind in just three years.

AFC titles (season): 3 (1981, 1988, 2021) Super Bowl titles (season): None

- - Head coach: Zac Taylor. A former quarterbacks coach with the Los Angeles Rams, Taylor was named head coach of the Bengals in February 2019. In only his third season, Taylor has helped lead a turnaround in the long-suffering franchise.

- - Starting quarterback: Joe Burrow. Selected with the first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Burrow has surpassed expectations to become the first quarterback to lead his team to a Super Bowl within two seasons of being drafted first overall.

2021 regular season record: 10-7; 1st in AFC North division Week 1 - vs Minnesota, won 27-24 OT

Week 2 - @ Chicago, lost 20-17 Week 3 - @ Pittsburgh, won 24-10

Week 4 - vs Jacksonville, won 24-21 Week 5 - vs Green Bay, lost 25-22 OT

Week 6 - @ Detroit, won 34-11 Week 7 - @ Baltimore, won 41-17

Week 8 - @ New York Jets, lost 34-31 Week 9 - vs Cleveland, lost 41-16

Week 10 - Bye Week Week 11 - @ Las Vegas, won 32-13

Week 12 - vs Pittsburgh, won 41-10 Week 13 - vs Los Angeles Chargers, lost 41-22

Week 14 - vs San Francisco 49ers, lost 26-23 OT Week 15 - @ Denver, won 15-10

Week 16 - vs Baltimore, won 41-21 Week 17 - vs Kansas City, won 34-31

Week 18 - vs Cleveland, lost 21-16 - -

AFC playoff seeding: 4 - -

Path to the Super Bowl - Beat Las Vegas 26-19 in opening wild card round; Beat Tennessee 19-16 in the divisional round; Beat Kansas City 27-24 in overtime of the AFC championship.

