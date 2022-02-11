Soccer-Everton defender Mina ruled out until April with injury
Everton's Yerry Mina has been ruled out until April, manager Frank Lampard said on Friday, after the Colombia defender was forced off with a leg injury during Tuesday's Premier League clash at Newcastle United. It's a strong injury around his quad," Lampard told reporters ahead of Saturday's home game against Leeds United.
"Yerry Mina has an unfortunate injury which will be probably between eight to 10 weeks. It's a strong injury around his quad," Lampard told reporters ahead of Saturday's home game against Leeds United. "It's disappointing for us all. In the week I've been here I've realised he's a big leader in the group and a top player obviously for us, so (it is) a big miss."
Mina, who missed over a month's action due to a thigh problem in October, has featured in just 10 league games this season. Winger Demarai Gray will also miss out due to a hip problem but striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is in contention after being an unused substitute against Newcastle.
Everton, who are 16th in the standings and two points off the relegation zone, are four points behind 15th-placed Leeds but have a game in hand.
