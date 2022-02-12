Left Menu

Soccer-Arsenal agree deal for keeper Turner from New England Revolution

Arsenal have agreed terms to sign U.S. international goalkeeper Matt Turner from the New England Revolution, the Major League Soccer (MLS) club said on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2022 00:52 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 00:52 IST
Arsenal have agreed terms to sign U.S. international goalkeeper Matt Turner from the New England Revolution, the Major League Soccer (MLS) club said on Friday. Turner, 27, will move to the Premier League side for an undisclosed fee in late June, allowing him to remain with the Revolution for the CONCACAF Champions League and nearly half of the MLS regular season.

Named MLS Goalkeeper of the Year last season, Turner has 16 caps for the U.S. national team, featuring in all six of their games during the title-winning 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup campaign. Turner is likely to offer competition to Bernd Leno as backup keeper, with Aaron Ramsdale set to continue as first-choice following his summer move from Sheffield United.

