Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NFL-Doormat no more, Bengals take improbable script to Super Bowl

The Cincinnati Bengals were an NFL doormat for decades until quarterback Joe Burrow put the long-suffering franchise on his young shoulders and quickly turned the team into a force that are suddenly one win away from their first Super Bowl title. Under the direction of Burrow, who was drafted first overall in 2020 by a Bengals team coming off a 2-14 season, Cincinnati have become just the third team to reach the Super Bowl two years after finishing with the NFL's worst record.

Olympics-Snowboarding-With tears and hugs, White bids farewell to competition at Beijing Games

American snowboarding legend Shaun White broke down in tears after his last ever competitive run at the Beijing Olympics on Friday, saying he was grateful to be leaving behind a legacy for the next generation of professional riders. White's name has been synonymous with the sport ever since he first dropped in on an Olympic halfpipe 16 years ago and won gold at the age of 19.

Olympics-Skeleton-Ukrainian skeleton slider uses Olympic spotlight to call for peace

Ukraine's Vladyslav Heraskevych used his moment in the Olympic spotlight to make a gesture of peace regarding the tense situation on Ukraine's border with Russia. After completing his third run in the men's skeleton event at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre on Friday night the 23-year-old briefly flashed a paper sign reading "NO WAR IN UKRAINE", he said speaking to reporters after the race.

Exclusive-Olympics-U.S. could prosecute Russians in Valieva doping case -USADA chief

The United States could prosecute the Russians involved in figure skater Kamila Valieva’s doping case under the American Rodchenkov Act, the head of the U.S. Anti Doping Agency (USADA), Travis Tygart, told Reuters on Friday. The Rodchenkov Anti-Doping Act (RADA) was signed into U.S. law in 2020 and empowers American prosecutors to seek fines of up to $1 million and jail terms of up to 10 years, even for non-Americans, if their actions have affected results of U.S. athletes.

U.S. presses Canada on border blockage, braces for potential Super Bowl disruptions

The Biden administration on Thursday urged Canada to use federal powers to ease the disruption at the U.S.-Canada border caused by a protest against anti-coronavirus mandates that has blocked a vital U.S.-Canada trade route, a White House official said. "(U.S. Homeland Security) Secretary (Alejandro) Mayorkas and (Transportation Secretary Pete) Buttigieg each spoke with their Canadian counterparts, urging them to use Federal powers to resolve this situation at our joint border," the official said in a statement.

Olympics-From clothing hauls to TikTok trends, Gen Z Olympians show new side of Games

American snowboarder Maddie Mastro has captured the hearts of millions on the internet by showing both the highs and lows of being an Olympian, sharing everything from try-on hauls to competition prep on her TikTok account. Mastro, 21, is part of a growing number of athletes who are using their popular social accounts to connect directly to newly-converted fans, answering questions about their training routines, accommodation and Olympic merchandise at the Beijing Games.

NFL-Rams hope long road back to Los Angeles ends with Super Bowl glory

Under the bright lights and lofty expectations of Hollywood, the Rams will look to win Sunday's Super Bowl and with it the hearts of Los Angeles sports fans, who are still warming to the franchise after it returned to LA six years ago. The Rams departed in 1995 after 49 years and spent 21 seasons in St. Louis before returning to begin the arduous process of rebuilding a fanbase in LA's crowded sports marketplace.

NFL-Rising star Burrow faces savvy veteran Stafford in Super Bowl showdown

Fresh-faced Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow will look to end the Bengals championship drought while the Rams' Matthew Stafford sets his sights on winning the Lombardi Trophy on the team's home field in Sunday's Super Bowl. When the dust settled on one of the most compelling playoffs in recent memory, the league was left with the unlikely pairing of two fourth-seeded teams and two quarterbacks at different stages of their careers.

James Harden's debut with 76ers on hold

Philadelphia 76ers fans will need to wait at least a few games before star guard James Harden takes the court with his new team. Acquired Thursday in a trade-deadline deal with the Brooklyn Nets, Harden has been nursing a strained hamstring and hasn't played since Feb. 2. He is due to arrive in Philadelphia this weekend, at which point he'll be examined by the team's medical staff.

NFL-Super Bowl betting in Nevada expected to set record

Sunday's Super Bowl matchup between the hometown Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals is expected to result in Nevada sportsbooks breaking the record for wagering on the National Football League's championship game. The Super Bowl typically creates a legal gambling frenzy in Nevada and the surge in betting activity at the state's sports books late last year suggests Sunday's game will top the record $158.6 million handle, or total amount of bets, set in 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)