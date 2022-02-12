Ruud reaches semifinals of Argentina Open; rain stops play

Left Menu

Top-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway advanced to the semifinals of the Argentina Open on Friday with a comfortable 6-3, 6-4 win against home-crowd favorite Federico Coria.

He'll play another Argentinian on Saturday, sixth-seeded Federico Delbonis, who beat Italy’s Fabio Fognini, the fourth seed, 6-4, 6-4.

Third-seeded Lorenzo Sonego of Italy topped Spanish veteran Fernando Verdasco 6-4, 7-6 (4). His rival for a place in Sunday's final is still unknown because of rain in Buenos Aires.

Second-seeded and defending champion Diego Schwartzman and his Argentinian compatriot Francisco Cerundolo, the two finalists of last year's edition, were 1-1 in the third set when play was suspended.

Schwartzman, ranked the 15th-best player in the circuit, won the second set 6-2 after losing the first to Cerundolo 6-3. The match will continue Saturday morning. AP KHS KHS

