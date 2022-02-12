Essex appoint former Australia pacer Mick Lewis as bowling coach

Left Menu

Essex County have appointed former Australian bowler Mick Lewis as the Club's new bowling coach on a two-year contract.

Essex County Cricket Club Logo (Image: Essex Cricket's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Essex County have appointed former Australian bowler Mick Lewis as the Club's new bowling coach on a two-year contract. Lewis, 47, is the current Head Bowling Coach at both Victoria and the Melbourne Renegades in his native Australia.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Essex and working alongside Anthony McGrath and his coaching team," Lewis said in a statement. "It's a great opportunity and a project I'm really excited about. There are some extremely talented bowlers in the squad. Simon Harmer is one of the best spinners in the world, whilst the likes of Sam Cook and Jamie Porter should be pushing for further international recognition," he added.

Lewis started his playing career in Australia and made his first-class debut for Victorian Bushrangers in 1999. The former bowler gained a reputation as an extremely reliable death bowler, which earned him an ODI debut against New Zealand in 2005. Lewis was appointed head bowling coach of Melbourne Stars in 2013, working with the likes of Adam Zampa and Dale Steyn before leaving the role in 2020 to join cross-city rivals, Melbourne Renegades. (ANI)

