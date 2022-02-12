Left Menu

Cricket-Rohit dismisses concerns about Kohli's form, Simmons rues Windies batting

India top order batsman Virat Kohli had a subdued one-day series against West Indies but captain Rohit Sharma said the team were not worried about his form. While India completed a 3-0 series sweep in Ahmedabad on Friday, Kohli did not shine, managing scores of eight, 18 and zero. But Rohit laughed off suggestions that the person he replaced as India's white-ball captain was low on confidence.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2022 10:40 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 10:24 IST
Cricket-Rohit dismisses concerns about Kohli's form, Simmons rues Windies batting
Rohit Sharma Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
  • Country:
  • India

India top order batsman Virat Kohli had a subdued one-day series against West Indies but captain Rohit Sharma said the team were not worried about his form. While India completed a 3-0 series sweep in Ahmedabad on Friday, Kohli did not shine, managing scores of eight, 18 and zero.

But Rohit laughed off suggestions that the person he replaced as India's white-ball captain was low on confidence. "Virat Kohli needs confidence? What are you saying?" an amused Rohit told a reporter after Friday's victory.

"Not hitting hundreds is different but in South Africa, he just made two fifties in three matches. "I don't see anything wrong with his game. The team management is not at all worried."

Rohit admitted India's top order was lacklustre but felt it could have been a blessing in disguise as the team's middle order got a chance to do more batting. "In this series we saw how our middle order read the situations and batted accordingly. It's a big positive for us. We want to carry it forward."

In all three games, West Indies did not last the full quota of 50 overs or reach 200 runs. "It does need urgent attention because it has lost us the last two games," head coach Phil Simmons said of their woeful batting.

"When you bowl India out for 230 and 260, you expect to chase it." "So batting is a huge concern and people have to stand up now as we go into our next set of ODIs in June."

The teams will next clash in a three-match Twenty20 series in Kolkata beginning on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

 Taiwan
2
NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

 United States
3
What are asteroids made of? A sample returned to Earth reveals the Solar System’s building blocks

What are asteroids made of? A sample returned to Earth reveals the Solar Sys...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand protesters occupy parliament grounds for fourth day; Australians told to get COVID boosters to be considered fully vaccinated and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand protesters occupy parliament grounds for fo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022