Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Heavy snow a welcome 'problem' for Beijing venues; NFL-Doormat no more, Bengals take improbable script to Super Bowl and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-Heavy snow a welcome 'problem' for Beijing venues

While athletes have been competing on artificial snow throughout the Beijing Olympics, organisers are now dealing with the logistical challenge of clearing away the real thing after heavy snowfalls in the mountains of Zhangjiakou on Saturday. Brown scrub and brush on the hills around some of the mountain venues have made for underwhelming TV images during the Games but the snowfalls have blanketed the area white, while posing some issues for crews at local venues.

NFL-Doormat no more, Bengals take improbable script to Super Bowl

The Cincinnati Bengals were an NFL doormat for decades until quarterback Joe Burrow put the long-suffering franchise on his young shoulders and quickly turned the team into a force that are suddenly one win away from their first Super Bowl title. Under the direction of Burrow, who was drafted first overall in 2020 by a Bengals team coming off a 2-14 season, Cincinnati have become just the third team to reach the Super Bowl two years after finishing with the NFL's worst record.

Exclusive-Olympics-U.S. could prosecute Russians in Valieva doping case -USADA chief

The United States could prosecute the Russians involved in figure skater Kamila Valieva's doping case under the American Rodchenkov Act, the head of the U.S. Anti Doping Agency (USADA), Travis Tygart, told Reuters on Friday. The Rodchenkov Anti-Doping Act (RADA) was signed into U.S. law in 2020 and empowers American prosecutors to seek fines of up to $1 million and jail terms of up to 10 years, even for non-Americans, if their actions have affected results of U.S. athletes.

Olympics-Beijing Games organiser reports 8 new COVID-19 cases on Feb 11

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Organizing Committee said on Saturday that a total of eight new COVID-19 cases were detected among games-related personnel on Feb. 11. All of the cases were among those already in the "closed loop" bubble that separates all event personnel from the public, five of whom were classified as either an athlete or team official, the notice said.

NFL-Rams hope long road back to Los Angeles ends with Super Bowl glory

Under the bright lights and lofty expectations of Hollywood, the Rams will look to win Sunday's Super Bowl and with it the hearts of Los Angeles sports fans, who are still warming to the franchise after it returned to LA six years ago. The Rams departed in 1995 after 49 years and spent 21 seasons in St. Louis before returning to begin the arduous process of rebuilding a fanbase in LA's crowded sports marketplace.

Olympics-Snowboarding-Australian Brockhoff crashes, taken off course on stretcher

Australia's Belle Brockhoff was taken off the snowboard cross course by stretcher on Saturday after she fell during the mixed team quarter-final at the Beijing Games. The Australian Olympic Committee said on Twitter Brockhoff was being treated on the course after an "awkward fall."

Olympics-Snowboarding-US veterans win gold in snowboard cross mixed team event

The United States won gold in the inaugural snowboard cross mixed team event at the Beijing Games on Saturday, with Lindsey Jacobellis beating Italian Michela Moioli in a nail-biting final race. Canada, whose female rider had crashed in the final race, caught up to win bronze.

Olympics-Figure skating-Could be time for a Russian "timeout" over doping, says IOC's Pound

Russia may need an Olympic "timeout" as doping issues resurface after figure skating prodigy Kamila Valieva tested positive for a banned substance at the Beijing Winter Games, senior International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Dick Pound said. Russian athletes at the Beijing Games are already not competing under their flag while carrying the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) on their uniforms, and their anthem is not being played at any ceremonies, following sanctions imposed for the widespread doping across many sports exposed after the Sochi Games.

Olympics-Figure skating-Nassar whistleblower says Valieva case highlights vulnerability of young athletes

Rachael Denhollander, the first woman to publicly accuse former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar of sexual abuse, told Reuters that Russian skating prodigy Kamila Valieva's failed drug test is a reminder of how vulnerable young athletes remain.

The 15-year-old Valieva helped Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) to a team gold in Beijing after landing the first quadruple jump in Games competition on Monday.

Olympics-Probe into role of Valieva's entourage would be welcomed by IOC

Olympic officials on Saturday said they would welcome an anti-doping investigation into the Russian doctors, coaches and family members in the entourage of gold medal winning teenage skater Kamila Valieva. Valieva's future at the Beijing Olympics hangs in the balance after the stunning revelation she had tested positive for a banned substance before winning the team event on Monday, but that the positive drug test report took more than six weeks to be made public.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)