NZ vs Ind: Bates, Satterthwaite and Jess Kerr star as hosts win 1st ODI

Suzie Bates, Amy Satterthwaite, and Jess Kerr were the standout performers as New Zealand defeated India by 62 runs in the first ODI of the five-match series here at the John Davies Oval, Queenstown on Saturday.

ANI | Queenstown | Updated: 12-02-2022 10:46 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 10:46 IST
New Zealand in action against India (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • New Zealand

With this win, New Zealand has gained a 1-0 lead in the five-match series and now the second ODI will be played on the same venue on Monday.

Chasing 276, India got off to a bad start as opening batters Sabbhineni Meghana (4) and Shafali Verma (12) were dismissed with just 17 runs on the board. Skipper Mithali Raj and Yastika Bhatia then got together at the crease and the duo put on 88 runs for the third wicket. Mithali scored her 50 while Yastika managed to score just 41. New Zealand stormed right back to the contest with quick wickets and with Mithali's (59) dismissal in the 31st over. Harmanpreet Kaur (10) failed once again with the bat and India was reduced to 139/5 in the 33rd over, still needing 137 runs for the win.

India kept on losing wickets at regular intervals, and in the end, New Zealand registered a comfortable run 62-win in the first ODI. Earlier, Suzie Bates played a knock of 106 as New Zealand posted 275 runs on the board. Amy Satterthwaite also chipped in with 63 runs to take White Ferns' score past the 270-run mark.

For India, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, and Deepti Sharma scalped two wickets each. Brief Scores: New Zealand 275 all out (Suzie Bates 106, Amy Satterthwaite 63; Rajeshwari Gayakwad 2-28); India 213 all out (Mithali Raj 59, Yastika Bhatia 41; Jess Kerr 4-35). (ANI)

