Extended quarantine didn't help, bowlers took some time to adjust: Mithali Raj

India skipper Mithali Raj on Saturday said that it took some time for her bowlers to get used to the windy conditions in the first ODI against New Zealand.

ANI | Queenstown | Updated: 12-02-2022 10:59 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 10:59 IST
India women's team (Photo/ BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
India skipper Mithali Raj on Saturday said that it took some time for her bowlers to get used to the windy conditions in the first ODI against New Zealand. Mithali's comments came after the Women in Blue suffered a loss in the first ODI against New Zealand. Suzie Bates, Amy Satterthwaite, and Jess Kerr were the standout performers as the hosts defeated India by 62 runs in the first ODI here at the John Davies Oval, Queenstown on Saturday.

"We definitely had our preparation camp. But the extended period of quarantine also didn't help. It is very important to get used to the conditions as the WC is here. We definitely made a come back in the later half of the first innings. It took some time for the bowlers to get used to the windy conditions as it was a little breezy," said Mithali after the game. "The spinners are an experienced lot and they did well to come back. We should be able to score 270. Of course we are missing Smriti Mandhana. But it is an oppurtunity for others to showcase their talent. We need to set the pace to get to 250-260 whether we are batting first or second.," she added.

Earlier, Suzie Bates played a knock of 106 as New Zealand posted 275 runs on the board. Amy Satterthwaite also chipped in with 63 runs to take White Ferns' score past the 270-run mark. For India, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, and Deepti Sharma scalped two wickets each. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

