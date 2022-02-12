Left Menu

Ostapenko sets semis clash against Kontaveit in St Petersburg, Sakkari to face Begu

The number seven seed Jelena Ostapenko will meet the number two seed Anett Kontaveit in the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy semi-finals after they each prevailed in tricky quarterfinal meetings on Friday.

ANI | Saint Petersburg | Updated: 12-02-2022 11:00 IST
Estonia's Anett Kontaveit . Image Credit: ANI
The number seven seed Jelena Ostapenko will meet the number two seed Anett Kontaveit in the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy semi-finals after they each prevailed in tricky quarterfinal meetings on Friday. Ostapenko of Latvia needed a grueling two hours and 27 minutes to stave off a stern challenge from World No.71 Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus, eventually prevailing 7-6(5), 4-6, 6-3.

Kontaveit of Estonia had a slightly easier time defeating No.5 seed and reigning Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic of Switzerland, grabbing a 7-6(7), 6-2 win in an hour and 42 minutes. Earlier, the number one seed Maria Sakkari continued to live up to her billing with a 7-6(7), 6-2 win over No.8 seed Elise Mertens.

Sakkari saved three set points in a narrowly contested first set before sealing it on her own third opportunity, and converted her fourth match point after 2 hours and 7 minutes. In the semifinals, Sakkari will face Irina-Camelia Begu, who defeated Tereza Martincova 6-4, 6-2 in an all-unseeded encounter. The Romanian triumphed in 1 hour and 25 minutes to book her biggest semifinal in over four years. (ANI)

