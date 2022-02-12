'Intensity was right up there': Jay Shah congratulates Team India for ODI series win

The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah said Team India played with intensity despite the ODI series against West Indies staged behind closed doors. Shreyas Iyer's 80-run knock and a joint effort from the entire bowling unit, helped India defeat West Indies by 96 runs in the third and final ODI here at Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday. With this win, India won the ODI series 3-0

"Congratulations to #TeamIndia for a clean sweep in the ODI series. It was a comprehensive performance from the boys. The intensity was right up there despite the series being played behind closed doors," Jay Shah tweeted. Meanwhile, India skipper Rohit Sharma lavished praise on the team's bench strength and said it's a good headache to have stiff competition in the batting line-up.

"We've got a lot of candidates for that numbers and it's a good headache to have and a good competition within themselves to come out and play and perform. If you see that's probably why I mentioned about that middle order," said Rohit in the press conference. "Everyone in the middle-order, whenever they got an opportunity to bat, they performed and they got the runs as well. And they batted in difficult situations as well.

"In the last two games, we were 40-3 odd and then we had to build the innings. In both games, we managed to do that so it's a good sign moving forward," he added. Both the teams will now be facing each other for the T20I series in Kolkata, starting from February 16. (ANI)

