No thoughts given on taking responsibility of Australia coach full-time: McDonald

Australia's interim head coach Andrew McDonald on Saturday said that he is yet to consider the option of taking the role full time after Justin Langer resigned. McDonald is currently in charge of the team for the ongoing T20I series against Sri Lanka and he will also lead the team in the upcoming Test series against Pakistan, beginning March 4.

"It happened really really quickly with JL and the process there. No thoughts given to it at this stage. I think the greater conversation around that at this stage is clearly Australia and England have jobs open but it's what they're looking for. Split roles have been mentioned [to manage] all three formats. There's a lot to work through. I'll wait to see how that process unfolds and see what happens there," ESPNcricinfo quoted McDonald as saying. "Firstly you've got to see what they're looking for in the job and then whether it's the right fit for you. It's like any coaching role that you put your hat in the ring for. It's not just as simple as saying 'there's a job there, would you like to do it, yes or no?' I think it's a great opportunity for a greater cricket conversation that two of the bigger cricket nations are embarking upon. I'm fascinated to see where that lands," he added.

Cricket Australia accepted men's team head coach Justin Langer's resignation. "Justin was offered a short-term extension to his current contract, which sadly he has opted not to accept," stated an official Cricket Australia release. "The FTP over the next 12-24 months is not getting any lighter, there's a conversation to be had there. [Split coaching] has been tried before. We saw Andy Flower and Ashley Giles do a split role, whether that was the right time for it, the game's changed a hell of a lot since then as well," said McDonald.

"The last six months have been an incredible time. It's been well documented the changing room was in a good space. The World Cup was a great experience, the Ashes was a great experience. I can't see there being a hell of a lot of change on the back of that. I've got an opportunity to do my job for the next month or so to the end of the Pakistan tour then see what it looks like. There will be an element of continuing to run the team with a similar fashion to what we have," he added. The contract extension offered to Justin was the result of a thorough review process that evaluated many factors including future requirements of the team and the upcoming extensive schedule of fixtures. The extension was approved by the CA Board and was put to Justin last night. It included the opportunity to defend the T20 World Cup title in Australia at the end of this year.

Langer was appointed as the men's team coach in 2018 after the Sandpaper Gate which saw David Warner, Steve Smith serving out one-year bans. Under Langer, Australia managed to win the T20 World Cup 2021 and then the Ashes. (ANI)

