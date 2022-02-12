Left Menu

Need to continue with the momentum, says Suzie Bates as NZ beat India in 1st ODI

New Zealand opener Suzie Bates, who smashed a match-winning ton against India on Saturday, said the White Ferns need to make sure they continue the winning the momentum in the upcoming games.

ANI | Queenstown | Updated: 12-02-2022 11:47 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 11:47 IST
Need to continue with the momentum, says Suzie Bates as NZ beat India in 1st ODI
Suzie Bates (Image: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

New Zealand opener Suzie Bates, who smashed a match-winning ton against India on Saturday, said the White Ferns need to make sure they continue the winning the momentum in the upcoming games. Suzie Bates, Amy Satterthwaite, and Jess Kerr were the standout performers as New Zealand defeated India by 62 runs in the first ODI of the five-match series here at the John Davies Oval, Queenstown on Saturday.

Bates scored 106 in 111 balls on a "pretty special" day as New Zealand look to continue the momentum going forward. "I can reflect on a pretty special day, nice to start the series with a hundred and a win, need to make sure that we continue with the momentum. Pretty proud of the way the team responded today," said Bates after the game.

"We've played at this ground during the domestic summer, we knew how this wicket plays, we knew that they could be under the scoreboard pressure - good thing is that we managed to knock them over," she added. With this win, New Zealand has gained a 1-0 lead in the five-match series and now the second ODI will be played on the same venue on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

 Taiwan
2
NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

 United States
3
What are asteroids made of? A sample returned to Earth reveals the Solar System’s building blocks

What are asteroids made of? A sample returned to Earth reveals the Solar Sys...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand protesters occupy parliament grounds for fourth day; Australians told to get COVID boosters to be considered fully vaccinated and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand protesters occupy parliament grounds for fo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022