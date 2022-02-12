ISL: Credit to players on difficult win, says Hyderabad's coach Manuel Marquez

Hyderabad FC head coach Manuel Marquez was pleased with the way his team executed their game plan as they halted Bengaluru FC's winning streak and posted a 2-1 win in Match 88 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Friday. Sunil Chhetri became the all-time top scorer in the Hero ISL with his 50th goal. However, his goal acted as mere consolation for the Blues, with Hyderabad FC securing victories through first-half goals from Javier Siviero (15') and Joao Victor (30').

The win takes leaders Hyderabad FC to 27 points from 16 games, four points clear of Jamshedpur FC. Bengaluru FC remain third with 23 points from 16 outings. Marquez in the post-match press conference said: "This game was similar to the first leg match against Bengaluru FC. In the first half, we played very well. With good combination and played to our style. In the second half, they put four players in attack. But our defenders, center backs, and all the team, in general, were very good today in terms of defense."

Talking about conceding a late goal, the Spaniard said: "Yes, we spoke in the half time about this. The problem is, when you are winning 2-0, then you have to continue attacking, because if the other team scores one goal then you have to change your tactics." "But the instructions at halftime were that we have to score the third goal because if we managed to score the third goal, the game would have been finished. I am very happy and all the credit to my players because it's a very difficult win," he added.

HFC will next clash with FC Goa on February 19. (ANI)

