IPL 2022: Australia Test captain Cummins bought by KKR for Rs 7.25 crore

Australia pacer Pat Cummins on Saturday was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 7.25 crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction. A bidding war for Cummins took place between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Gujarat Titans, and Lucknow Super Giants.

Earlier in the auction, India opening batter Shikhar Dhawan was acquired by Punjab Kings for Rs 8.25 crore. Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 5 crore. The IPL 2022 mega auction is being held in Bengaluru and it is a two-day event that will get over on Sunday.

A total of 600 cricketers will go under the hammer in the auction that will be held on Saturday and Sunday. Rs 2 crore is the highest reserve price and as many as 48 players chose to place themselves in this bracket.

There are 20 players on the auction list with a reserve price of Rs 1.5 crore while 34 players are on the list of cricketers with a reserve price of Rs 1 crore. A total of 377 Indian players and 223 overseas players are up for grabs in what promises to be an action-packed IPL 2022 Player Auction in Bengaluru. (ANI)

