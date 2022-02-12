IPL 2022: Warner picked up by Delhi Capitals for Rs 6.25 crore

Australia opening batter David Warner was acquired by Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction on Saturday. The IPL 2022 mega auction is being held in Bengaluru and it is a two-day event that will get over on Sunday. A bidding war for Australia opening batter took place between

Warner was picked up by Delhi for Rs 6.25 crore. Earlier in the auction, India opening batter Shikhar Dhawan was acquired by Punjab Kings for Rs 8.25 crore. Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 5 crore. Australia Test captain Pat Cummins was taken by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for Rs 7.25 crore.

Proteas pacer Kagiso Rabada was acquired by Punjab Kings for Rs 9.25 crore. Kiwi pacer Trent Boult was sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 8 crore. Shreyas Iyer was picked up by KKR for Rs 12.25 crore. India pacer Mohammed Shami was picked up by Gujarat Titans for Rs 6.25 crore. South Africa batter Faf du Plessis was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 7 crore. Lucknow Super Giants picked up Quinton de Kock for Rs 6.75 crore.

A total of 600 cricketers will go under the hammer in the auction that will be held on Saturday and Sunday. INR 2 crore is the highest reserve price and as many as 48 players chose to place themselves in this bracket.

There are 20 players on the auction list with a reserve price of INR 1.5 crore while 34 players are on the list of cricketers with a reserve price of INR 1 crore. A total of 377 Indian players and 223 overseas players are up for grabs in what promises to be an action-packed IPL 2022 Player Auction in Bengaluru. (ANI)

