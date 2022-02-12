Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Heavy snow a welcome 'problem' for Beijing venues; Olympics-Ice hockey-Swiss overcome tough ROC quarter-final challenge to win 4-2 and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-Heavy snow a welcome 'problem' for Beijing venues

While athletes have been competing on artificial snow throughout the Beijing Olympics, organisers are now dealing with the logistical challenge of clearing away the real thing after heavy snowfalls in the mountains of Zhangjiakou on Saturday. Brown scrub and brush on the hills around some of the mountain venues have made for underwhelming TV images during the Games but the snowfalls have blanketed the area white, while posing some issues for crews at local venues.

Olympics-Ice hockey-Swiss overcome tough ROC quarter-final challenge to win 4-2

Switzerland beat the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) 4-2 in a tense and closely-fought quarter-final in the Beijing Olympics women's ice hockey tournament on Saturday. Alina Muller scored twice in the final three minutes to take the Swiss into the semi-finals for the first time since 2014, when they won bronze, after the teams were deadlocked at 1-1 heading into the third period before trading goals.

Olympics-Ice hockey-U.S. speeds past Canada to top of Group A

A speedy United States raced past Canada 4-2 to win the battle of North American neighbours in men's ice hockey at the Beijing Winter Games on Saturday. The victory put the unbeaten U.S. on top of the Group A standings with record of 2-0 while Canada dropped to 1-1 and now must face the possibility of playing in the qualification round.

Olympics-Beijing Games organiser reports 8 new COVID-19 cases on Feb 11

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Organizing Committee said on Saturday that a total of eight new COVID-19 cases were detected among games-related personnel on Feb. 11. All of the cases were among those already in the "closed loop" bubble that separates all event personnel from the public, five of whom were classified as either an athlete or team official, the notice said.

Olympics-Alpine skiing-Pressure is off, says Shiffrin, but no downhill decision yet

Skiing out of her two strongest events, slalom and giant slalom, eased the pressure on Mikaela Shiffrin, if not necessarily in a good way, and she is starting to feel better being back on her skis again, the American skier said on Saturday. The 26-year-old Shiffrin, the most dominant skier of her generation, made a disastrous start to the Winter Olympics, missing early gates in her two opening races, but got back on her skis to finish ninth in Friday's super-G.

Olympics-Snowboarding-U.S. golden oldies snatch victory in cross mixed team event

Lindsey Jacobellis won her second gold of the Beijing Games after she and team-mate Nick Baumgartner, with a combined age of 76, won the inaugural snowboard cross mixed team gold for the United States on Saturday. Jacobellis, 36, and Baumgartner, 40, were the oldest team to compete at Saturday's mixed team event, but defeated their younger rivals in a nail-biting final.

Olympics-Figure skating-Could be time for a Russian "timeout" over doping, says IOC's Pound

Russia may need an Olympic "timeout" as doping issues resurface after figure skating prodigy Kamila Valieva tested positive for a banned substance at the Beijing Winter Games, senior International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Dick Pound said. Russian athletes at the Beijing Games are already not competing under their flag while carrying the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) on their uniforms, and their anthem is not being played at any ceremonies, following sanctions imposed for the widespread doping across many sports exposed after the Sochi Games.

Olympics-Figure skating-Nassar whistleblower says Valieva case highlights vulnerability of young athletes

Rachael Denhollander, the first woman to publicly accuse former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar of sexual abuse, told Reuters that Russian skating prodigy Kamila Valieva's failed drug test is a reminder of how vulnerable young athletes remain.

The 15-year-old Valieva helped Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) to a team gold in Beijing after landing the first quadruple jump in Games competition on Monday.

Olympics-Probe of Valieva's entourage would be welcomed by IOC

Olympic officials on Saturday said they would welcome an anti-doping investigation into the Russian doctors, coaches and family members in the entourage of 15-year-old figure skater Kamila Valieva. Valieva's future at the Beijing Olympics hangs in the balance after the stunning revelation she had tested positive for a banned substance before winning the team event on Monday, but that the positive drug test report took more than six weeks to be made public.

Olympics-Snowboarding-Old is gold, Americans say experience counts at Games

