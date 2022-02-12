Left Menu

Hockey India names 65 players for Junior men's national camp

Hockey India on Saturday named 65 players for the upcoming Junior Women's National Camp which be held between February 14 and February 25 at the Sports Authority of India, Bengaluru.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 12-02-2022 13:55 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 13:55 IST
Hockey India names 65 players for Junior men's national camp
Hockey India logo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hockey India on Saturday named 65 players for the upcoming Junior Women's National Camp which be held between February 14 and February 25 at the Sports Authority of India, Bengaluru. The players have been selected on the basis of performance at the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Bhubaneswar 2021 and other Hockey India sanctioned domestic junior events last year.

The camp will be held with an aim to select 33 core probable list of players for the upcoming tournaments in 2022 for the India Junior Men's Hockey team. Highlighting the importance of the Junior Men's National Camp, India Men's Hockey Team Chief Coach Graham Reid said, "The camp will be quite helpful for us in determining the talents who are ready to move up to the next step."

"We wish to be prepared for the upcoming competitions and our aim is to send our best team for every tournament that we play. It is also a learning opportunity for young players, and for them to get an understanding of the challenges that are in store for them at the highest level," Reid added. List of players:

GOALKEEPERS: Amritpal SinghBikramjit SinghDeepakHimwaan SihagMohith H.SSahilPrathik NigamAnkit Malik

DEFENDERS: Sharda Nand TiwariWaribam Niraj Kumar SinghAkashdeep SinghSunil JojoCyril LugunAlbert DungdungAmandeep Lakra Aravind Atish DodraiGujot SinghKaviarasan RNavjot SinghPritam ToppoRavneet SinghRohitSachin Dungdung

MIDFIELDERS: Vishnu Kant SinghAnkit PalAbdul AhadAkashAnkushAshim TirkeyDenis KerkettaDhilipanJaswinder SinghPankajPradeep Singh Prasenjit DevRajbeer SinghRajinder SinghTurtan MinzSamir SurinJohnson PurthyAmir AliSourabh Anand Khushwaha

FORWARDS: Uttam SinghAraijeet Singh HundalSudeep ChirmakoAmandeepBoby Singh DhamiAditya Lalage Agand Bir SinghArun SahaniBhavin Kushalappa K.RBirsa Oreya Chiran MedappaDeepakHimanshu SanikLekkala Hitesh RaoMohit Karma Poovanna CbR. Nishi Deva ArulAkshay AvadhSathish BTaleb Shah Pratap Kishanrao ShindeAbhishek Pratap Singh (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

 Taiwan
2
NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

 United States
3
Bank officer killed by wife, son; body thrown down to make it look like suicide

Bank officer killed by wife, son; body thrown down to make it look like suic...

 India
4
What are asteroids made of? A sample returned to Earth reveals the Solar System’s building blocks

What are asteroids made of? A sample returned to Earth reveals the Solar Sys...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022