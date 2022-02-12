Left Menu

Tennis-Dallas Open features first ATP tour all-American semis since 2004

Opelka will face John Isner for a spot in the final of the ATP 250 tournament, while the other semi-final pits Marcos Giron against Jenson Brookby. Isner eased past qualifier Vasek Pospisil 6-4 6-4, while Giron knocked out top seed Taylor Fritz with a 6-4 3-6 7-6(3) win.

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2022 14:02 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 13:58 IST
Tennis-Dallas Open features first ATP tour all-American semis since 2004
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Big-serving second seed Reilly Opelka beat Italy's Adriano Mannarino 6-3 6-4 to enter the semi-finals of the Dallas Open on Friday and complete an all-American final four. Opelka will face John Isner for a spot in the final of the ATP 250 tournament, while the other semi-final pits Marcos Giron against Jenson Brookby.

Isner eased past qualifier Vasek Pospisil 6-4 6-4, while Giron knocked out top seed Taylor Fritz with a 6-4 3-6 7-6(3) win. This is the first time since San Jose, California in 2004 that all four semi-finalists of an ATP Tour event have been from the United States.

The 2004 San Jose event's penultimate round featured two former world number ones, with Andy Roddick going on to win the tournament while Andre Agassi fell in the semi-finals. "I think the best part about this is we have four Americans in the semis, so you're guaranteed an all-American final and an American will lift the trophy, which is great," Opelka said.

"It just shows how much we love playing in front of you guys, playing in front of the U.S. crowd. Being at home, I wish we had more weeks like this. But we make the most of them while they're here."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

 Taiwan
2
NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

 United States
3
Bank officer killed by wife, son; body thrown down to make it look like suicide

Bank officer killed by wife, son; body thrown down to make it look like suic...

 India
4
What are asteroids made of? A sample returned to Earth reveals the Solar System’s building blocks

What are asteroids made of? A sample returned to Earth reveals the Solar Sys...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022