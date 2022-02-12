Olympics-Snowboarding-Gold medal winning knee grab frustrates snowboarding community

The men's snowboarding slopestyle final at the Beijing Winter Olympics seemed to have a picture-perfect ending when Max Parrot took gold following a comeback from cancer.

Parrot, who completed his last round of chemotherapy treatments https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/snowboarding-canadas-parrot-wins-gold-mens-slopestyle-2022-02-07 for Hodgkin lymphoma in 2019, came out in front of China's Su Yiming who took silver, and fellow Canadian Mark McMorris who received bronze. However, as new video angles of the competition appeared, fans' attitudes shifted. Those shots showed that during Parrot's winning run the Canadian grabbed his knee during a trick, not the board, and should have lost points for not completing a key component of the manoeuvre.

Supporters of Su and McMorris were outraged and berated the judges on social media and in private messages, according to media reports. McMorris said it was a shame the knee grab was not caught earlier.

"Any other contest, if they would have saw it, that would have been a complete write-off of a run, like a 75-80," said McMorris, who was hoping for a different medal after winning bronze in Sochi and Pyeongchang. "The fact that the angle the judges had just was not that easy to make out if he touched his board or not and by the time they went to slo mo, it became super apparent that he didn't grab and he grabbed his knees and no board purchase," said McMorris.

A media representative for Parrot did not reply to an email request for a comment on the situation. Comments on McMorris' social media were a mixture of congratulations and anger about getting "robbed" by the judges.

On China's Weibo, Su's coach Yasuhiro Sato posted a message https://weibo.com/7741311017?refer_flag=1001030103_ asking fans to refrain from criticizing the judges and that he and Su respect the flow of the game and the outcome. Iztok Sumatic, the Beijing Olympics head judge for snowboarding, admitted that the judges missed the error in an interview with snowboarding publication Whitelines https://whitelines.com/snowboard-culture/scene/interviews/all-rise-olympic-head-snowboard-judge-explains-what-happened-during-the-slopestyle-finals.html. Sumatic said the trick looked clean from the camera angle they were given, the report said.

"Is it really the spirit that the Olympics want to convey to admit to having done something wrong without correcting the result?" one Weibo user wrote. Some fans in Japan were also disappointed with snowboarder Ayumu Hirano's second run score at the men's halfpipe final on Friday.

This has raised questions about the angles judges are shown during the competitions. The International Ski Federation did not respond to a request for comment.

McMorris said he's happy for Parrot, but found the situation frustrating for the snowboarding industry and community that controversy like this happened in their biggest competition.

