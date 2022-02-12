Left Menu

Cricket-IPL auctioneer collapses on stage during bidding

In the early rounds of bidding on the opening day, Kolkata Knight Riders bought India batsman Shreyas Iyer for 122.5 million Indian rupees ($1.63 million). Australia test captain Pat Cummins joined Iyer in Kolkata for 72.50 million rupees, while national team mate David Warner went to Delhi Capitals for 62.50 million.

IPL logo Image Credit: ANI

The players' auction for this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) was halted after auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapsed on stage during the bidding in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Edmeades was conducting the bidding for Sri Lankan spin-bowling all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga when he collapsed in front of shocked officials from the league's 10 franchises. "The IPL auctioneer had an unfortunate fall due to Postural Hypotension during the IPL auction this afternoon," the league said in a statement.

"The medical team attended to him immediately after the incident and he is stable." Broadcaster Charu Sharma would continue the auction, it added.

Six hundred players have registered to fill 217 places for this year's two-day auction. In the early rounds of bidding on the opening day, Kolkata Knight Riders bought India batsman Shreyas Iyer for 122.5 million Indian rupees ($1.63 million). Australia test captain Pat Cummins joined Iyer in Kolkata for 72.50 million rupees, while national team mate David Warner went to Delhi Capitals for 62.50 million.

