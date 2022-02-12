Left Menu

Hyderabad FC sign Khassa Camara

He made 21 appearances for NorthEast United in the previous season and added a further seven to his tally earlier this season before being called up by his national side.Camara already has a goal to his name in the ISL this season and vows to give his best for Hyderabad FC in this business end of the campaign.There is not much time but I will try my best to help Hyderabad achieve our targets this season.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-02-2022 15:58 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 15:58 IST
Hyderabad FC sign Khassa Camara
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad FC have completed the signing of Mauritania international midfielder Khassa Camara on a shot-term deal till the end of the season, the club announced on Saturday.

The 29-year-old joins HFC as a free agent and replaces Edu Garcia in the squad.

''I am very happy to join Hyderabad FC and it is a pleasure to be a part of this fantastic club this season,'' said Camara in a release.

The 29-year-old has 40-plus appearances for Mauritania and was a part of the squad for the recently concluded African Cup of Nations.

Having started his career in France with Troyes, Camara moved to the Indian Super League in 2020 after spending four years with Greek Super League side Xanthi. He made 21 appearances for NorthEast United in the previous season and added a further seven to his tally earlier this season before being called up by his national side.

Camara already has a goal to his name in the ISL this season and vows to give his best for Hyderabad FC in this business end of the campaign.

''There is not much time but I will try my best to help Hyderabad achieve our targets this season. Whenever the coach needs me, I will try to contribute in the best way possible that I can,'' said Camara.

''Our team has done really well so far this season and the plan is to continue the good work and help the team with my qualities on and off the field,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

 Taiwan
2
NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

 United States
3
Bank officer killed by wife, son; body thrown down to make it look like suicide

Bank officer killed by wife, son; body thrown down to make it look like suic...

 India
4
What are asteroids made of? A sample returned to Earth reveals the Solar System’s building blocks

What are asteroids made of? A sample returned to Earth reveals the Solar Sys...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022