Jos was 'absolutely fine' with our preferences: Rajasthan Royals after acquiring Ashwin

PTI | Bangalore | Updated: 12-02-2022 16:33 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 16:17 IST
England wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler (file image) Image Credit: ANI
Wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler has moved on from the bitter run out episode with Ravichandran Ashwin, his franchise Rajasthan Royals said after the premier India off-spinner joined the Englishman for the upcoming IPL.

On the first day of the IPL 2022 mega auction, RR made a successful bid of Rs 5 crore to secure the services of Ashwin and he will now team up with Buttler, who was retained along with Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal by the inaugural edition champions.

Rajasthan Royals CEO Jake Lush McCrum said they spoke to Buttler about their preferences.

''We spoke to Jos prior to the auction and just talked through all of our prioritisation of players. Honestly, he didn't even think about it (his run out by Ashwin at the non-striker's end in 2019). I had to sort of bring it up to just check it was okay. And he said 'it's absolutely fine','' Jake said at a media interaction here.

''Maybe he will have to practice in the nets with him. But otherwise on the field, they're looking forward to playing together,'' he added.

The incident made headlines during RR's home match against and Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in Jaipur on March 25, when Ashwin ran out Buttler at the non-strikers end after the batter had backed up too far.

Chasing 185, RR were going great guns at 108/2 with Buttler batting on 69 when the controversial run out triggered a collapse. They finished on 170/9 to concede a 14-run defeat.

Later Buttler admitted that the incident had proved ''distracting'' and played on his mind in his two next innings.

RR have also acquired West Indies batter Shmron Hetmyer, New Zealand pacer Trent Boult and promising India batter Devdutt Padikkal.

''From our perspective, we secured the targets we were looking for, to have that world class spinner in there. That's really important to us, and then backing it up with a bowler who takes wickets up front and a gun batsman.'' ''It's a complex auction with so many different scenarios. But thankfully, we're both in positions where we're happy with at this stage and looking forward to the remaining lots,'' Jake concluded.

