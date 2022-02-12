IPL 2022: Chahal acquired by RR for Rs 6.5 cr; Kuldeep goes to DC

India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was picked up by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 6.5 crore in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction on Saturday here in Bengaluru. India spinner Kuldeep Yadav was picked up by Delhi Capitals for Rs 2 crore. Punjab Kings acquired Rahul Chahar for Rs 5.25 crore. India spinner Amit Mishra went unsold in the auction.

England spinner Adil Rashid went unsold in the auction while Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Zadran had the same fate. Proteas veteran Imran Tahir and Australia's Adam Zampa also went unsold. Earlier, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) spent Rs 14 crore to acquire pacer Deepak Chahar. Umesh Yadav went unsold while T Natarajan was bought by SunRisers Hyderabad for Rs 4 crore. Shardul Thakur was acquired by Delhi Capitals for Rs 10.75 crore.

Earlier, Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 10.75 crore while India all-rounder Washington Sundar was picked up by SunRisers Hyderabad for Rs 8.75 crore. Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh garnered interest from quite a few franchises and in the end, he was picked by Delhi Capitals for Rs 6.5 crore. Earlier in the auction, India opening batter Shikhar Dhawan was acquired by Punjab Kings for Rs 8.25 crore. Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 5 crore. Australia Test captain Pat Cummins was taken by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for Rs 7.25 crore.

Proteas pacer Kagiso Rabada was acquired by Punjab Kings for Rs 9.25 crore. Kiwi pacer Trent Boult was sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 8 crore. Shreyas Iyer was picked up by KKR for Rs 12.25 crore. India pacer Mohammed Shami was picked up by Gujarat Titans for Rs 6.25 crore. South Africa batter Faf du Plessis was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 7 crore. Lucknow Super Giants picked up Quinton de Kock for Rs 6.75 crore. Australia opening batter David Warner was picked up by Delhi Capitals for Rs 6.25 crore. (ANI)

