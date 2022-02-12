Left Menu

Man U's lean spell continues with 1-1 draw vs. Southampton

PTI | Manchester | Updated: 12-02-2022 20:36 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 20:36 IST
Man U's lean spell continues with 1-1 draw vs. Southampton
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Manchester United’s lean spell continued with a 1-1 draw at home to Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday as Cristiano Ronaldo’s run without a goal extended to six games.

Che Adams grabbed Southampton’s equalizer in the 48th minute to cancel out the opener in the 21st by Jadon Sancho, who scored at Old Trafford for the first time since joining United in the offseason.

The latest setback for United came four days after a 1-1 draw at last-place Burnley and a week after getting eliminated from the FA Cup at the hands of second-tier Middlesbrough at home.

United moved onto the same number of points as fourth-place West Ham but remained outside the Champions League positions.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, hasn’t scored in 2022 — his last goal was against Burnley on Dec. 30 — though he did have a goal ruled out for offside in the second half and had a shot cleared away from near the goal-line after rounding the goalkeeper early in the first half.

Southampton is proving a problem for the bigger teams in the league, with this result coming on the heels of a draw with Manchester City — ending the leaders’ 12-game winning run — and a win at Tottenham in midweek.

Sancho's goal was a tap-in at the far post from a cross by Marcus Rashford, who had been released by a fine pass from deep by Bruno Fernandes.

Inspired by Paul Pogba, United was much the better team in the first half but faded after the break — like against Middlesbrough and Burnley.

And Adams made the hosts pay by stroking in a low finish off the far post after finding himself free on the left and played onside by Luke Shaw.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

 Taiwan
2
Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Build 22000.526 to Beta and Release Preview Channels

Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Build 22000.526 to Beta and Release Preview C...

 Global
3
NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

 United States
4
Bank officer killed by wife, son; body thrown down to make it look like suicide

Bank officer killed by wife, son; body thrown down to make it look like suic...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022