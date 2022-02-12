Girraj Singh Khadka takes top honours in Pre Qualifying III

Girraj Singh Khadka (73-71) of Jaipur shot a second round of one-under 71 to total even-par 144 and take the top honours at Pre Qualifying III of the TATA Steel PGTI Qualifying School 2022 here on Saturday. Pune's Pravin Pathare (70-75) and Gurugram-based amateur Daksh Shokeen (71-74) finished tied second at one-over 145.

From a total field of 96 in Pre Qualifying III, the top 27 players qualified for the Final Qualifying Stage as the cut was declared at 11-over 155.

Twenty-seven-year-old Girraj, who was overnight tied eighth and three off the lead, sank two long birdie putts on the third and fifth before dropping a double-bogey on the seventh.

Girraj, a two-time winner on the amateur circuit before he turned pro in 2020, added three more birdies between the 10th and the 14th thanks to his excellent wedge-play. Khadka conceded bogeys on the 15th and 18th but still managed to finish on top of the pack at the end of the 36-hole event.

Girraj said, ''My putting was the best aspect of my game over the last two days. I made some crucial long putts in both rounds. Finishing with the best score in Pre Q III gives me tremendous confidence going into the Final Stage.

''I used the one-month delay in the Qualifying School to my advantage as it gave me more time to prepare for this week.'' The Final Qualifying Stage will be held from February 15-18.

