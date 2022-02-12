NFL fans line up for blue and gold L.A. Rams donuts ahead of Super Bowl

NFL fans descended on Randy's Donuts in Inglewood, California on Friday to get their fix of Los Angeles Rams blue and gold donuts ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday, when the Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals at nearby SoFi Stadium. In addition to the traditional blue donuts with yellow sprinkles, the store made a special edition football-shaped donut with 'Rams' written on it in icing, in the lead up to the National Football League championship game.

Rams' fans buying donuts said they hoped to see plenty of blue and gold at SoFi Stadium. "I bought a dozen and a half of the Rams," said Jose Madrid, a 35-year-old self-professed Rams super fan, with a box of donuts in his hands.

"I'm a season (ticket) holder .. we've got to support the home team," he added. Lisa Tanori and her husband, Clifford, drove from Pismo Beach to soak up the Super Bowl atmosphere. "We drove three hours just to celebrate with people," she said.

"Just to hang out for a couple of days, you know, and try to get some souvenirs and stuff ... I think the Rams are going to win. I'm hoping it's a blowout," Clifford Tanori added. Even Cincinnati Bengals fans were eager to try some of the Rams donuts.

"You can't get Randy's Donuts on the East Coast, out there in Cincinnati, Ohio, where we're at," said Greg Thornton, a 62-year-old Bengals fan who came to try Randy's Donuts with his son, who is a Rams fan. "We know them from watching movies and TV shows and everything, Randy's Donuts is the place to be, so we got to be here and come together," he added.

