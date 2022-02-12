Rugby-Biggar kicks Wales to a narrow success over Scotland

Dan Biggar’s late drop goal proved the difference as Wales edged Scotland 20-17 in their Six Nations clash at the Principality Stadium on Saturday to register their first win of this year’s competition. Captain Biggar marked his 100th test cap with four penalties and the 70th minute drop in a contest that was full of exciting play in the first half but turned into a bruising physical contest after the break, where the two sides were tied at 14-14.

Tomas Francis also contributed with a try for Wales while Darcy Graham scored for Scotland and Finn Russell, who was sent to the sin bin for 10 minutes at a crucial juncture near the end of the game, kicked over four penalties. Scotland were seeking a first win in Cardiff in two decades after beating England at home last Saturday but fell despairingly short. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

