Olympics-Snowboarding-Gold medal-winning knee grab controversy causes frustration

The men's snowboarding slopestyle final at the Beijing Olympics seemed to have a picture-perfect ending when Max Parrot took gold following a comeback from cancer. Parrot, who completed his last round of chemotherapy treatments for Hodgkin lymphoma in 2019, came out in front of China's Su Yiming, who took silver, and fellow Canadian Mark McMorris in the bronze medal position.

Olympics - Speed skating - Gao tops three-nation, all-Asian podium in men's 500m

When China's Gao Tingyu hopped onto the podium at the Beijing Olympics to receive his gold medal in the men's 500 metre speed skating on Saturday, he marked a special moment for Asian sport - and one that could give Chinese speed skating in particular a boost. Gao was flanked by South Korea's Cha Min Kyu and Japan's Wataru Morishige, completing the first ever Olympic podium involving three different Asian countries in speed skating's shortest event, where the powerhouse Dutch have been less dominant over the years.

NFL-Doormat no more, Bengals take improbable script to Super Bowl

The Cincinnati Bengals were an NFL doormat for decades until quarterback Joe Burrow put the long-suffering franchise on his young shoulders and quickly turned the team into a force that are suddenly one win away from their first Super Bowl title. Under the direction of Burrow, who was drafted first overall in 2020 by a Bengals team coming off a 2-14 season, Cincinnati have become just the third team to reach the Super Bowl two years after finishing with the NFL's worst record.

Olympics-Figure skating-No slip this time as French dance duo return with a bang

Four years after a costume malfunction cost them the ice dance title in Pyeongchang, French duo Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron made a stylish return to the Winter Olympics with a world record score in the rhythm dance on Saturday. Wearing full-sleeved sequined burgundy outfits with mesh inserts and dancing to a medley of John Legend tunes including 'Made to Love', the French pair delighted those in attendance with a dynamic routine that included a number of crowd-pleasing lifts and synchronised twizzles, drawing an enthusiastic reception from an otherwise muted crowd.

NFL fans line up for blue and gold L.A. Rams donuts ahead of Super Bowl

NFL fans descended on Randy's Donuts in Inglewood, California on Friday to get their fix of Los Angeles Rams blue and gold donuts ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday, when the Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals at nearby SoFi Stadium. In addition to the traditional blue donuts with yellow sprinkles, the store made a special edition football-shaped donut with 'Rams' written on it in icing, in the lead up to the National Football League championship game.

NFL-Rams hope long road back to Los Angeles ends with Super Bowl glory

Under the bright lights and lofty expectations of Hollywood, the Rams will look to win Sunday's Super Bowl and with it the hearts of Los Angeles sports fans, who are still warming to the franchise after it returned to LA six years ago. The Rams departed in 1995 after 49 years and spent 21 seasons in St. Louis before returning to begin the arduous process of rebuilding a fanbase in LA's crowded sports marketplace.

Olympics-Ski Jumping-Norway's Lindvik leaps to large hill gold

Norway's Marius Lindvik delivered a monster 151.3-point second jump to win a high-quality men's Olympic large hill ski jumping final on Saturday, denying Japan's Ryoyu Kobayashi a golden double. Kobayashi, fresh from winning the normal hill title last weekend, set the standard again in the first round with a 142-metre jump for 147 points.

Olympics - Biathlon - Brotherly love as Boes bag gold and bronze for Norway

It was not always plain sailing for Norway's Boe brothers growing up but on Saturday there was nothing but love between them as Johannes won gold and older brother Tarjei secured the bronze medal in the men's 10km biathlon sprint at the Beijing Olympics. The 28-year-old Johannes told reporters he was ecstatic that his brother had finally won an individual medal at the Olympics, adding that it was only after Tarjei, who is five years older, left home that the two became close.

Soccer-Manchester United held by Southampton as frustrating season continues

Manchester United's frustrating season continued when they were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw at home to Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday. United started brightly, creating several early openings before Jadon Sancho got on the end of Marcus Rashford's low cross to fire the hosts in front in the 21st minute -- the England forward's first goal at Old Trafford.

Olympics - Coach defends skater Valieva, CAS to hold Sunday hearing on case

The Russian coach of the 15-year-old figure skater embroiled in an Olympic doping scandal broke her silence to defend Kamila Valieva on Saturday, while the sport's highest court said it would hold a hearing on Valieva's Winter Games future on Sunday. Coach Eteri Tutberidze said she was certain Valieva was "clean and innocent" in an interview with Russian state television after hugging her figure-skating prodigy, who trained again at the rink next to the Capital Indoor Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

