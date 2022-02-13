Rugby-France beat Ireland to underline status as Six Nations favourites

France underlined their status as Six Nations favourites but had to hold on for a 30-24 win over Ireland at the Stade de France on Saturday having scored their first try after 70 seconds. It was a second home win in a row for France, who beat Italy last Sunday, and are now the only side who can complete this season’s Grand Slam.

France scored tries through captain Antoine du Pont and loosehead Cyrille Baille while fullback Melvyn Jaminet kicked six penalties and a conversion. Mack Hansen, Josh van der Flier and Jamison Gibson-Park were Ireland's try scorers with Joey Carberry converting all three and slotting over a late penalty. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)