Left Menu

Rugby-France beat Ireland to underline status as Six Nations favourites

France underlined their status as Six Nations favourites but had to hold on for a 30-24 win over Ireland at the Stade de France on Saturday having scored their first try after 70 seconds. Mack Hansen, Josh van der Flier and Jamison Gibson-Park were Ireland's try scorers with Joey Carberry converting all three and slotting over a late penalty.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 13-02-2022 00:12 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 00:12 IST
Rugby-France beat Ireland to underline status as Six Nations favourites
  • Country:
  • France

France underlined their status as Six Nations favourites but had to hold on for a 30-24 win over Ireland at the Stade de France on Saturday having scored their first try after 70 seconds. It was a second home win in a row for France, who beat Italy last Sunday, and are now the only side who can complete this season’s Grand Slam.

France scored tries through captain Antoine du Pont and loosehead Cyrille Baille while fullback Melvyn Jaminet kicked six penalties and a conversion. Mack Hansen, Josh van der Flier and Jamison Gibson-Park were Ireland's try scorers with Joey Carberry converting all three and slotting over a late penalty. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Turkmenistan to hold early presidential election on March 12

Turkmenistan to hold early presidential election on March 12

 Turkmenistan
2
Scientists predict efficiency of oxygen-evolving electrolysis on Moon and Mars in new study

Scientists predict efficiency of oxygen-evolving electrolysis on Moon and Ma...

 England
3
Health News Roundup: Quad-supported vaccine roll-out to begin in first half; U.S. COVID vaccine for children under 5 delayed by at least 2 months and more

Health News Roundup: Quad-supported vaccine roll-out to begin in first half;...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Heavy snow a welcome 'problem' for Beijing venues; NFL-Doormat no more, Bengals take improbable script to Super Bowl and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Heavy snow a welcome 'problem' for Beijing ven...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022