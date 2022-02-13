Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NFL-Rams confident following final preparations for Super Bowl

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said his team was "ready to go" following the club's final on-field preparations before they take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Sunday's Super Bowl. The 22-minute walk-through marked the final preparations before the title game, where the favored Rams will look to win their first championship since returning to LA six years ago.

NFL-Doormat no more, Bengals take improbable script to Super Bowl

The Cincinnati Bengals were an NFL doormat for decades until quarterback Joe Burrow put the long-suffering franchise on his young shoulders and quickly turned the team into a force that are suddenly one win away from their first Super Bowl title. Under the direction of Burrow, who was drafted first overall in 2020 by a Bengals team coming off a 2-14 season, Cincinnati have become just the third team to reach the Super Bowl two years after finishing with the NFL's worst record.

Soccer-Ten-man Atletico secure last-gasp win in seven-goal thriller

A last-minute goal from substitute Mario Hermoso gave Atletico Madrid victory in a seven-goal thriller as they beat Getafe 4-3 at home on Saturday. The helter-skelter game saw six goals in the first-half, as well as a missed penalty, before Hermoso -- who had been brought on after Atletico defender Felipe was dismissed in the second period -- sent the Wanda Metropolitano into raptures and his team into fourth place in the table.

Soccer-Top-two battle ends all square as Dzeko earns Inter draw at Napoli

Inter Milan retained top spot in Serie A with a 1-1 draw in a top-of-the-table clash at Napoli on Saturday, as Edin Dzeko responded to an early Lorenzo Insigne penalty. The result leaves the Italian champions one point clear of Napoli below them with a game in hand, but third-placed AC Milan will go top if they beat Sampdoria on Sunday.

NFL fans line up for blue and gold L.A. Rams donuts ahead of Super Bowl

NFL fans descended on Randy's Donuts in Inglewood, California on Friday to get their fix of Los Angeles Rams blue and gold donuts ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday, when the Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals at nearby SoFi Stadium. In addition to the traditional blue donuts with yellow sprinkles, the store made a special edition football-shaped donut with 'Rams' written on it in icing, in the lead up to the National Football League championship game.

Soccer-Havertz's late penalty seals world club crown for Chelsea

Chelsea were crowned FIFA Club World Cup champions for the first time as Kai Havertz struck home a penalty deep into extra time to break the hearts of Brazilian club Palmeiras on Saturday. Havertz, scorer of the winning goal in last season's European Champions League final, was as cool as a cucumber as he converted in the 117th minute after Palmeiras's Luan had conceded the spot kick with a handball.

Man shot dead during riot in Sao Paulo after FIFA Club World Cup loss

A man was shot dead during a riot on Saturday after trouble broke out among Palmeiras fans who had watched their team lose to English club Chelsea in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup, Brazilian police said. The man, who police said was an off-duty prison guard, was shot outside Palmeiras' stadium in Sao Paulo, where thousands of fans had gathered to watch the match on big screens.

Soccer-Man City restore 12-point lead, United draw again

Manchester City's relentless pursuit of the Premier League title continued with a thumping 4-0 win at Norwich City but Manchester United's troubles continued as a 1-1 draw with Southampton further damaged their top-four hopes on Saturday. Raheem Sterling scored a hat-trick with Phil Foden also on target as City restored their 12-point lead over Liverpool who face bottom club Burnley away on Sunday.

NFL-SoFi Stadium set for sizzling Super Bowl debut

The new SoFi Stadium will get its day in the sun when the $5.5 billion venue hosts the NFL's championship game on what is forecast to be the hottest ever Super Bowl Sunday. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-80s and the architects behind the massive "indoor-outdoor" stadium said the conditions would play to its strengths.

Olympics - Coach defends skater Valieva, CAS to hold Sunday hearing on case

The Russian coach of the 15-year-old figure skater embroiled in an Olympic doping scandal broke her silence to defend Kamila Valieva on Saturday, while the sport's highest court said it would hold a hearing on Valieva's Winter Games future on Sunday. Coach Eteri Tutberidze said she was certain Valieva was "clean and innocent" in an interview with Russian state television after hugging her figure-skating prodigy, who trained again at the rink next to the Capital Indoor Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

