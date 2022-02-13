Neither Anderson or I saw this coming: Broad reacts on omission from Test squad

England pacer Stuart Broad has finally reacted to his omission from the England Test squad for the series against West Indies, saying he is having a hard time putting things into context. Earlier this week, England named its squad for the three Tests against Windies and both Broad and James Anderson were left out of the squad.

"I am struggling to put things into context. It's hard to do so when all you've had is a five-minute phone call and nothing else," Broad wrote in a column for The Daily Mail, reported ICC's official website. "Not to big it up too much but it has affected my sleep. I said to my partner Mollie one morning that my body felt sore. She suggested that would be stress. No, I can't pretend I am as good as gold, because I am not. It would be wrong to act like everything's OK," he added.

In the five-match Ashes, Broad managed to take 13 wickets in the three Tests he played at a decent average of 26. "I took 11 wickets in the final two Ashes matches, I have been Test match standard for a long time and, for the last eight years, you would say world-class. I could take being dropped if I had let my standards slip but facing up to being overlooked when they haven't is another thing altogether," said Broad.

"And so, it makes it even more upsetting that they don't see me part of their immediate plans, especially with a view to looking at a way of winning away from home, which was briefly explained to me. Do I believe I warrant a place in England's best team in Antigua on March 8? Of course, I do. That is why it is so difficult to comprehend," he added. Broad has said that he will use the time away from England's setup to spend time with his family.

"I spoke to my mum Carole on Friday because I am waking up more confused and angrier with each passing day, and she just advised me to take time, step away from the game for a bit and figure things out," Broad said. "Understandably, people will ask if there has therefore been some fall-out behind the scenes, a bit of a rumble during the Ashes, but I can categorically say that is not the case. Hence, neither Jimmy nor I saw this coming. We were blindsided," he added.

England and West Indies will lock horns in three Tests, beginning March 8. (ANI)

