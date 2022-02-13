'Thank you for showing faith in me': Deepak Hooda after Lucknow Super Giants pick him in IPL auction

India all-rounder Deepak Hooda has thanked Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for acquiring him in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction here in Bengaluru on Saturday. Hooda, who recently made his ODI debut for India, said he is really excited to be a part of the Lucknow-based franchise.

"I'm really happy to be a part of Lucknow Super Giants and thank you for showing faith in me. I am really excited to join my new family Lucknow Super Giants," Hooda said in a video posted on Lucknow Super Giants Twitter. While Hooda was picked for Rs 5.75 crore, all-rounder Krunal Pandya was acquired by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for Rs 8.25 crores, after a bidding war with Gujarat Titans (GT) on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Day 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL), 2022 mega auction saw Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer and Deepak Chahar among top picks. Kishan was picked by Mumbai Indians for Rs 15.25 crore, while Chahar was sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 14 crore.

Kolkata Knight Riders bought Iyer for Rs 12.25 crore and on the other hand, Avesh Khan became the most expensive pick among the uncapped players after being bought for Rs 10 crore by Lucknow Super Giants. (ANI)

