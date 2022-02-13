Left Menu

Olmypics-Nordic combined-Norway hopeful Riiber can compete after negative COVID test

Norway's Nordic combined athlete Jarl Magnus Riiber has tested negative for COVID-19 and could yet appear in competition at the Beijing Olympics this week, the team said on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 13-02-2022 11:37 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 11:35 IST
Olmypics-Nordic combined-Norway hopeful Riiber can compete after negative COVID test
Jarl Magnus Riiber Image Credit: Wikipedia

Norway's Nordic combined athlete Jarl Magnus Riiber has tested negative for COVID-19 and could yet appear in competition at the Beijing Olympics this week, the team said on Sunday. The 24-year-old was widely tipped to medal again following his team silver four years ago in Pyeongchang, but he tested positive for the coronavirus on arrival in Beijing and has been in isolation ever since.

"The test yesterday (Saturday) was negative. The latest information is that he must test negative today and tomorrow early -- if he does, he will be out (of isolation) tomorrow," team manager Ivar Stuan told reporters. The individual large hill/10km event takes place on Tuesday with the team event scheduled for Thursday and although the team hopes Riiber might return in time for the solo competition, they need to assess his physical status first.

"It's hard to say (if he will take part in the individual event). We need to talk to the doctors and everything. It's a possibility, but we cannot say anything about it. We also need to talk to Jarl," Stuan said.

