Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Keep Games free from politics, even if it's a peace message-IOC; Olympics-Snow blankets Games, delays Gu's return to competition and more

Olympics-Keep Games free from politics, even if it's a peace message-IOC

A Ukrainian skeleton slider who between runs at the Beijing Olympics held up a sign reading "NO WAR IN UKRAINE" in reference to the tense situation with Russia, did not repeat it after contact with the International Olympic Committee, the IOC said. Vladyslav Heraskevych used his moment in the Olympic spotlight to make the gesture of peace after completing his third run in the men's skeleton event at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre on Friday night.

Olympics-Snow blankets Games, delays Gu's return to competition

Heavy snowfall blanketed northern China on Sunday, bringing a wintry atmosphere to the Beijing Olympics and disrupting several events, including home team favorite Eileen Gu's qualifying run in the Freeski slopestyle. The first competition for the San Francisco-born Gu since she won Big Air gold for China on Tuesday had been hotly anticipated, and the postponement of the qualifiers until Monday was the top trending topic on Chinese social media.

China issues blizzard alert in first Beijing snowfall of Olympics

The China Meteorological Administration issued a blizzard warning for Sunday saying significant snowfall is expected in large parts of northern China including Beijing, the capital and current site of the Winter Olympics. The weekend snowfall, which had already begun in some areas on Saturday, is the capital's first since the Winter Olympics opened on Feb. 4, government notices showed.

Olympics-Alpine skiing-Favourite Odermatt holds narrow lead after giant slalom first run

Favorite Marco Odermatt of Switzerland had a lead of four-hundredths of a second over Austria's Stefan Brennsteiner after the first run of the men's giant slalom in driving snow on Sunday. In tough conditions, overall World Cup and giant slalom leader Odermatt recovered from an error in the upper section to cross the line in 1:02.93.

Olympics-Bobsleigh-U.S. lead halfway in debut 'Porsche on ice' monobob

Kaillie Humphries of the United States led at the halfway mark of the first-ever Olympic monobob event in Yanqing, with the two-time gold medallist opening up a yawning 1.04-second gap between her and Canada's Christine de Bruin in second. Monobob is one of seven new events at the Beijing Games and the only one exclusively for women, with drivers pushing a 130-kg (286 lb) sled as fast as they can before jumping in and barrelling down an ice track at speeds up to 120 kph (75 mph).

Olympics-Valieva's entourage under investigation by World Anti-Doping Agency

The world's top anti-doping authority will investigate the entourage of 15-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva who tested positive for a banned drug, plunging her into a doping scandal at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Valieva, whose Olympic future will be decided after a Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) hearing at 8:30 p.m. Beijing time (1230 GMT), effortlessly completed a clean run-through of her short program in practice on Sunday.

Olympics-Curling-Canada's Gushue tops U.S. skip Shuster in battle between 'relics'

Canada's Brad Gushue trumped John Shuster of the United States when the Turin 2006 veterans faced off on the Olympic stage for the first time in 16 years in the Beijing Games men's curling competition at the National Aquatics Centre on Sunday. Gushue, 41, stole four critical points in the second end to propel Canada to a 10-5 victory over the U.S., further denting the reigning champions' hopes of reaching the semi-finals after handing them their third defeat in five games so far.

Olympics-Ice hockey-Teen Slafkovsky leads Slovakia to first Beijing win

Teenager Juraj Slafkovsky helped Slovakia to their first win of the men's ice hockey tournament at the Beijing Olympics on Sunday with a 5-2 victory over Latvia. The 17-year-old, widely expected to be one of the top picks in this year's National Hockey League (NHL) draft, scored his fourth goal of the tournament, accounting for half of Slovakia's total through the first three games.

Olympics-Freestyle skiing-Freeski slopestyle qualifiers postponed until Monday due to snow

The women's freeski slopestyle qualifiers at the Beijing Games were postponed until Monday due to weather conditions, organisers said, as heavy snow led to poor visibility. The qualifying session will be rescheduled to 10 a.m. local time (0200 GMT) on Monday, according to an online notice.

Olympics-Ice hockey-Semi-final challengers hope to crash U.S.-Canada party

Arch rivals Canada and United States face one more hurdle before their anticipated Olympic women's final showdown, with semi-final challengers trying to cut off their path to gold on Monday. The perennial hockey powerhouses were widely tipped to contend for the championship in Beijing, but Switzerland and Finland hope to spoil the party, facing off against Canada and the U.S. respectively.

