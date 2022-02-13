Left Menu

Soccer-'No chance' of Milner retiring at end of season, says Liverpool boss Klopp

Liverpool midfielder James Milner is desperate to play on and there is "no chance" of him retiring at the end of the season, manager Juergen Klopp said.

Reuters | Updated: 13-02-2022 13:34 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 13:31 IST
Soccer-'No chance' of Milner retiring at end of season, says Liverpool boss Klopp
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool midfielder James Milner is desperate to play on and there is "no chance" of him retiring at the end of the season, manager Juergen Klopp said. Englishman Milner, 36, played for Premier League clubs Leeds United, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, and Manchester City before joining Liverpool on a free transfer in 2015.

The experienced midfielder has been a key cog for Liverpool during his seven-year stint at the Merseyside club, making 273 appearances and winning the Premier League as well as the Champions League. "There's no chance Millie will retire next year, he is desperate to play on," Klopp told reporters ahead of Liverpool's match against Burnley. "And I understand it, to be honest.

"Life after careers - when you are lucky enough to stay healthy - is much longer than your career. So you should extend your career as long as you can, if you can play football, it's better than other things. "Millie will be fine after his career as well but he obviously loves what he is doing and he will play football next year definitely."

The midfielder's current contract is set to expire at the end of the season and Klopp confirmed Liverpool was in confidential talks with Milner over a contract renewal. "But yes, of course - I am in talks, the club is in talks with Millie, we will see."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

