Left Menu

Did not play as expected at all: Manpreet after India lose against France

After suffering a loss against France in the FIH Men's Pro League, India skipper Manpreet Singh said that his side had a disappointing day and they missed out on converting chances.

ANI | Potchefstroom | Updated: 13-02-2022 14:17 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 14:17 IST
Did not play as expected at all: Manpreet after India lose against France
Men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh (Photo/ Hockey India Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

After suffering a loss against France in the FIH Men's Pro League, India skipper Manpreet Singh said that his side had a disappointing day and they missed out on converting chances. Indian men's team lost 2-5 to France in a tensely-fought match here at the FIH Men's Pro League on Saturday.

"We did not play as expected at all. It was a disappointing performance as we created several chances but could not effectively convert them whereas France ensured they converted from the chances they made. We expected them to come all out today and that's what they did," stated Manpreet in an official release. Jarmanpreet Singh (22') and Harmanpreet Singh (57') were the only goal scorers for India while Victor Charlet (16, 59') scored twice in France's win and Victor Lockwood (35'), Charles Masson (48'), Timothee Clement (60') scored a goal each.

Riding on a good contest against the Netherlands in their previous match where they held them 2-2 in regulation time but eventually lost in the shootout, France looked like a confident bunch. They were nothing like the opponent in the first round where India beat them 5-0. The French were more organized in the match today, defended well, and ensured they didn't allow India to get off to a good start. Even though India held the ball possession in the first quarter, and made attempts to create inroads into the striking circle, France's defensive structure was not easy to break for the Indian forward line.

Despite the loss, India continued to remain third in the pool standings. On Sunday evening, India will lock horns against South Africa. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds cancer patients undergoing treatment are susceptible to COVID-19 misinformation

Study finds cancer patients undergoing treatment are susceptible to COVID-19...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Quad-supported vaccine roll-out to begin in first half; U.S. COVID vaccine for children under 5 delayed by at least 2 months and more

Health News Roundup: Quad-supported vaccine roll-out to begin in first half;...

 Global
3
Turkmenistan to hold early presidential election on March 12

Turkmenistan to hold early presidential election on March 12

 Turkmenistan
4
Scientists predict efficiency of oxygen-evolving electrolysis on Moon and Mars in new study

Scientists predict efficiency of oxygen-evolving electrolysis on Moon and Ma...

 England

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022