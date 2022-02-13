Left Menu

Back pain forces veteran Afridi to call time on PSL career

The 41-year-old cricketer said that he took part in this seasons PSL only for the sake of fans.I was trying to sign off on a good note my lower-back injury has been there for 15-16 years, and I have been playing with it.

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 13-02-2022 17:56 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 17:51 IST
Back pain forces veteran Afridi to call time on PSL career
Shahid Afridi (Photo/ PCB Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Flamboyant former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has called time on his Pakistan Super League (PSL) career due to a persistent back problem, ending a seven-year association with the event. The 41-year-old cricketer said that he took part in this season's PSL only for the sake of fans.

''I was trying to sign off on a good note; my lower-back injury has been there for 15-16 years, and I have been playing with it. But now it has become so much that it has affected my groin, my knee and it goes down to extreme pain in my toes,'' Afridi said in a social media message Afridi, who began his career in international cricket with a then fastest 37-ball hundred, looked in pain at times but took three wickets in three PSL games for Quetta Gladiators.

''I tried to cope with it but can't tolerate the pain anymore. After all, when you have good health, you have the world with you. I will go back and undergo rehabilitation on my fitness. There is cricket coming up... So I will soon return in front of my fans again,'' he added.

Quetta is Afridi's fourth PSL franchise. He has also played for Multan Sultans, Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi. Afridi took 47 wickets at an average of 26.51 in his PSL career, besides scoring 459 runs at a strike rate of 150.8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds cancer patients undergoing treatment are susceptible to COVID-19 misinformation

Study finds cancer patients undergoing treatment are susceptible to COVID-19...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Quad-supported vaccine roll-out to begin in first half; U.S. COVID vaccine for children under 5 delayed by at least 2 months and more

Health News Roundup: Quad-supported vaccine roll-out to begin in first half;...

 Global
3
Scientists predict efficiency of oxygen-evolving electrolysis on Moon and Mars in new study

Scientists predict efficiency of oxygen-evolving electrolysis on Moon and Ma...

 England
4
Turkmenistan to hold early presidential election on March 12

Turkmenistan to hold early presidential election on March 12

 Turkmenistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022