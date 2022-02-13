Left Menu

MI made lot of compromises to get Ishan Kishan, Archer: Manjrekar

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar has said that Mumbai Indians made a lot of comprises to acquire Ishan Kishan and Jofra Archer in the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-02-2022 19:01 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 19:01 IST
MI made lot of compromises to get Ishan Kishan, Archer: Manjrekar
Jofra Archer (Photo/ BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar has said that Mumbai Indians made a lot of comprises to acquire Ishan Kishan and Jofra Archer in the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction. Mumbai Indians picked up Ishan Kishan for Rs 15.25 crore and then pace sensation Archer was acquired for Rs 8 crore.

"Jofra Archer is just a brilliantly gifted bowler and he's done it in the IPL before. He's your 'super over' bowler, in fact, there might be a fight between the two as to who will bowl the super over. But the mystery has been unravelled - why was Mumbai Indians so cautious and bailing out - because 23 crores was spent on two players - Ishan Kishan and Jofra Archer. Jofra Archer was a real suspect, who would've thought who would think like this," Manjrekar said on Star Sports' show 'Cricket Live -- IPL Auction Special. "That this is a guy who's not available this season, but they knew if we bid for him now, you can get him at a very cheap price for 2023 and 2024 but half the purse spent on two players and hence the caution with the others. As a result, we are not looking at a star-studded Mumbai Indians team, normally you see some big names in that team, but they made a lot of compromises to get Ishan and Jofra," he added.

England pacer Jofra Archer was acquired by Mumbai Indians for Rs 8 crore during the accelerated part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction on Sunday. West Indies batter Rovman Powell was sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 2.8 crore while New Zealand batter Devon Conway was picked by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 1 crore.

Australia all-rounder Daniel Sams was also sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 2.6 crore after a fierce bidding war with Lucknow Super Giants. Punjab Kings snatched all-rounder Rishi Dhawan for Rs 55 lakhs and on the other hand, Royal Challengers Bangalore bought Finn Allen for 80 lakhs.

All-rounder Rajvardhan Hangargekar was bought by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 1.5 crore while Under 19 skipper Yash Dhull was sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 50 lakhs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds cancer patients undergoing treatment are susceptible to COVID-19 misinformation

Study finds cancer patients undergoing treatment are susceptible to COVID-19...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Astra Space fails to deliver satellites to orbit; shares dive; SpaceX chief Elon Musk 'highly confident' his Starship will reach orbit this year and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space fails to deliver satellites to orbit; shar...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Quad-supported vaccine roll-out to begin in first half; U.S. COVID vaccine for children under 5 delayed by at least 2 months and more

Health News Roundup: Quad-supported vaccine roll-out to begin in first half;...

 Global
4
Scientists predict efficiency of oxygen-evolving electrolysis on Moon and Mars in new study

Scientists predict efficiency of oxygen-evolving electrolysis on Moon and Ma...

 England

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022