AIFF condoles N Pappana's death

AIFF president Praful Patel said in his condolence message, It is really sad to hear that Mr. Pappana is no longer with us. I share the grief. The national federations general secretary Kushal Das said Mr. Pappana will remain alive in his achievements.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2022 19:35 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 19:35 IST
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) expressed grief after former India forward N Pappana died at his residence in Mysuru on Sunday.

Pappana made his international debut against Hong Kong in the 1968 Merdeka Cup, and has one goal to his name which he scored against Japan in the same tournament. He represented India in three matches.

At the domestic level, Pappana had scored a whopping 115 goals for Mohammedan Sporting, winning the Calcutta Football League in 1967, Bordoloi Trophy (1969, 1970), Stafford Cup (1968, 1970) and many other trophies.

He had also represented Bengal in the 1967 edition of the Santosh Trophy, and scored two goals. AIFF president Praful Patel said in his condolence message, ''It is really sad to hear that Mr. Pappana is no longer with us. His invaluable contribution to Indian Football will always remain with us. I share the grief.'' The national federation's general secretary Kushal Das said: ''Mr. Pappana will remain alive in his achievements. He was a brilliant footballer, and was an inspiration for so many. My condolences to his family. We pray for his soul to rest in peace.'' PTI AH AH PDS PDS

