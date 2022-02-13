Left Menu

Soccer-Weir seals win for Man City Women in derby

Caroline Weir struck a superb late winner as Manchester City beat Manchester United 1-0 in the Women's Super League to keep alive their slender title hopes on Sunday. Tottenham can move above United if they win at bottom side Birmingham City later on Sunday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-02-2022 21:05 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 21:05 IST
Soccer-Weir seals win for Man City Women in derby
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Caroline Weir struck a superb late winner as Manchester City beat Manchester United 1-0 in the Women's Super League to keep alive their slender title hopes on Sunday. Weir, on as a substitute, looked up and chipped United's England goalkeeper Mary Earps from 25 metres in the 81st minute to finally reward City's domination of the derby.

It also continued her remarkable record against United as she has now scored in all three home Super League games against them since City were promoted. City had created the better chances with Lauren Hemp wasting one opportunity and Jess Park denied by the woodwork.

Victory put City fifth, eight points behind leaders Arsenal and two behind third-placed United. Tottenham can move above United if they win at bottom side Birmingham City later on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions, writes to MoS Personnel

Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions,...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Astra Space fails to deliver satellites to orbit; shares dive; SpaceX chief Elon Musk 'highly confident' his Starship will reach orbit this year and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space fails to deliver satellites to orbit; shar...

 Global
3
Study finds cancer patients undergoing treatment are susceptible to COVID-19 misinformation

Study finds cancer patients undergoing treatment are susceptible to COVID-19...

 United States
4
Scientists predict efficiency of oxygen-evolving electrolysis on Moon and Mars in new study

Scientists predict efficiency of oxygen-evolving electrolysis on Moon and Ma...

 England

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022