WI hit nets at Eden ahead of T20I series

Their minds very understandably was on IPL auctions where some of them hit the jackpot but West Indies players in earnest went through the paces under the watchful eyes of their coach Phil Simmons.

West Indies players enjoyed a great auction with vice-captain Nicholas Pooran fetched Rs10.75 crore while Romario Shepherd went home richer by Rs 7.75 crore from SRH while Odean Smith got Rs 6.5 crore from Punjab Kings.

The Kieron Pollard-led side, who arrived along with Team India on Saturday, spent more than two hours with drills, net sessions with Simmons kept it intense.

Their batting came a cropper as India made it a 3-0 clean sweep in the preceding three-match ODI series in Ahmedabad.

But the Windies, who boast of some T20 utility players, would look to make amends and fight back in the upcoming series.

