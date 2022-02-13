Left Menu

WI hit nets at Eden ahead of T20I series

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-02-2022 21:33 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 21:33 IST
WI hit nets at Eden ahead of T20I series
  • Country:
  • India

Their minds very understandably was on IPL auctions where some of them hit the jackpot but West Indies players in earnest went through the paces under the watchful eyes of their coach Phil Simmons.

West Indies players enjoyed a great auction with vice-captain Nicholas Pooran fetched Rs10.75 crore while Romario Shepherd went home richer by Rs 7.75 crore from SRH while Odean Smith got Rs 6.5 crore from Punjab Kings.

The Kieron Pollard-led side, who arrived along with Team India on Saturday, spent more than two hours with drills, net sessions with Simmons kept it intense.

Their batting came a cropper as India made it a 3-0 clean sweep in the preceding three-match ODI series in Ahmedabad.

But the Windies, who boast of some T20 utility players, would look to make amends and fight back in the upcoming series.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions, writes to MoS Personnel

Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions,...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Astra Space fails to deliver satellites to orbit; shares dive; SpaceX chief Elon Musk 'highly confident' his Starship will reach orbit this year and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space fails to deliver satellites to orbit; shar...

 Global
3
Study finds cancer patients undergoing treatment are susceptible to COVID-19 misinformation

Study finds cancer patients undergoing treatment are susceptible to COVID-19...

 United States
4
Scientists predict efficiency of oxygen-evolving electrolysis on Moon and Mars in new study

Scientists predict efficiency of oxygen-evolving electrolysis on Moon and Ma...

 England

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022