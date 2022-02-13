Soccer-Zouma pulls out of Leicester game during warm-up

West Ham United's Kurt Zouma pulled out of Sunday's Premier League clash at Leicester City during the warm-up after he had been named in the starting lineup, with Issa Diop coming in as a late replacement, the club said. The centre back was named in the squad despite an outcry over a video on social media this week where Zouma was seen abusing his pet cats. Zouma later apologised for his actions.

Manager David Moyes, who also picked the Frenchman against Watford following the incident, said earlier this week that he was disappointed with the player but insisted that his job was to pick the best team. "He is available to play," Moyes said on Friday. "There are different views whether he should be available. We decided he should. I stand by that."

