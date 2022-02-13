Sports News Roundup: Ice hockey - Slovakian teen turns into Games goal machine; Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva's failed drug test and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics - Biathlon - Fillon Maillet recovers from frozen rifle to win gold

Quentin Fillon Maillet's hopes of a new Olympic medal almost came unstuck at the first shoot on Sunday when he found the path of his bullets blocked by ice in his magazine at a freezing National Biathlon Centre in Zhangjiakou. Luckily, the Frenchman was able to dislodge the ice in time before going on to hit all 20 of his shots and bagging the 12.5 km pursuit gold in the process, his fourth medal of the Games.

Olympics - Alpine skiing - Skiers from warmer climes enjoy the racing as well as the experience

In a sport dominated by Europeans and North Americans, the Olympic Alpine giant slalom has a way of attracting competitors known on the ski circuit as "the exotics", from countries with little or no winter sports tradition. Violinist Vanessa-Mae was one well-known example, competing for Thailand at the 2014 Sochi Games where she finished 67th.

Olympics-Cross-country skiing-Russians master conditions and crush field for relay gold

The team representing the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) made the most of a big lead built up in the first half of the race to storm to victory in a punishing, snow-lashed men's 4x10 km relay at the Beijing Olympics on Sunday. The ROC team finished one minute 7.2 seconds ahead of Norway, with France picking up a third successive bronze after a dogged display, 9.2 seconds further back.

Olympics - Ice hockey - Slovakian teen turns into Games goal machine

Every Olympics produces a handful breakout stars and at the Beijing Winter Games those have been Big Air gold medallist Eileen Gu and doping scandal-hit figure skating teen Kamila Valieva. You can now add 17-year-old Slovakian ice hockey player Juraj Slafkovsky to that short list. The baby-faced teenager built like a tank is the leading goalscorer in the Olympic tournament after Slovakia's 5-2 win over Latvia on Sunday.

Olympics-Speed skating-American Jackson wins gold after stumble in trials

Erin Jackson of the United States won gold in the women's 500 metres speed skating with an explosive start on Sunday, giving the U.S. its first gold medal in the event since 1994 and first speed skating medal at the Beijing Olympics. She could be seen grinning widely after completing her lap of the National Speed Skating Olympics in 37.04 seconds, but had to wait for the last pair to finish before embracing her coach and bursting into tears.

Olympics - Speed skating - Norway set pace in men's team pursuit quarters

Spearheaded by men's 5,000 metres bronze medallist Hallgeir Engebraaten, Norway finished first in the team pursuit quarter-finals on Sunday as they bid to retain their Olympic title. The team of three crossed the finish line in three minutes and 37.47 seconds, 0.04 seconds ahead of world record holders the United States, whose team includes mass start world champion Joey Mantia.

Olympics - Valieva's future to be decided in closed-door boardroom, not ice rink

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva's Winter Olympics will be decided not on the ice rink but by a group of women and men at a boardroom table in a five-star Beijing hotel a short drive from the stadium where she thrilled the world this week. The 15-year-old prodigy became the first woman to land a quadruple jump at the Olympics on Monday, winning a team figure skating gold with the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC).

Olympics-Short track-Liu secures Hungary's first Winter Games individual gold

Liu Shaoang won the short track speed skating men's 500 metres gold medal at the Beijing Olympics on Sunday to give Hungary its first individual title at a Winter Games. Liu, who claimed bronze in the mixed team relay and the 1,000 metres, led a clean race from start to finish to beat Konstantin Ivliev of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) after the other favourites failed to make the final.

Olympics - Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva's failed drug test

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva, who won gold in the team event at the Beijing Olympics last Monday, failed a drug test for a banned substance before the Games. Here is a summary of key dates in the story:

Tennis - Isner is marathon man again in 46-point tiebreak at Dallas Open

John Isner and Reilly Opelka played out a marathon 46-point tiebreak, the longest in ATP Tour history, at the Dallas Open on Saturday as Opelka edged out his fellow American 7-6(7) 7-6(22) to reach the final. Isner was involved in the longest match of all time against Frenchman Nicolas Mahut in the first round of Wimbledon in 2010. The pair battled it for 11 hours five minutes across three days before Isner took the fifth set 70-68.

