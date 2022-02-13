Left Menu

Rugby-Five-try England roar back to form with commanding win in Italy

England got their Six Nations campaign back on track with a 33-0 bonus-point win in Italy on Sunday, as Jamie George scored two tries and Ben Youngs equalled his country's test cap record. An opening loss to Scotland was a bad start for Eddie Jones’s World Cup runners-up, but they made short work of the ill-disciplined Azzurri, who suffered their 34th consecutive defeat in the competition.

Reuters | Updated: 13-02-2022 22:38 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 22:36 IST
Image Credit: pixabay

England got their Six Nations campaign back on track with a 33-0 bonus-point win in Italy on Sunday, as Jamie George scored two tries and Ben Youngs equalled his country's test cap record.

An opening loss to Scotland was a bad start for Eddie Jones's World Cup runners-up, but they made short work of the ill-disciplined Azzurri, who suffered their 34th consecutive defeat in the competition. Man of the match Marcus Smith scored his second try in two games and George crossed twice before the break, with Smith nailing all three conversions.

Elliot Daly sealed the bonus point with a try early in the second half and Kyle Sinckler added a late fifth. Youngs came on to equal Jason Leonard as England's most capped men's player in his 114th test appearance. The result lifted England into second place on six points, three behind leaders France and ahead of Ireland on points difference. Italy remained bottom of the standings.

