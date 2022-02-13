Left Menu

Soccer-Weir seals win for Man City Women in derby, Spurs ease past Birmingham

Caroline Weir struck a superb late winner as Manchester City beat Manchester United 1-0 in the Women's Super League to keep alive their slender title hopes on Sunday, while Tottenham Hotspur cruised past Birmingham City.

Weir, on as a substitute, looked up and chipped United's England goalkeeper Mary Earps from 25 metres in the 81st minute to finally reward City's domination of the derby. It also continued her remarkable record against United as she has now scored in all three home Super League games against them since City were promoted.

City had created the better chances with Lauren Hemp wasting one opportunity and Jess Park denied by the woodwork. Victory put City fifth, eight points behind leaders Arsenal and two behind fourth-placed United.

Spurs moved into third after second-half goals from Ash Neville and Ria Percival clinched a win against a Birmingham side that offered little in attack. Birmingham are bottom of the standings on four points from 15 games. Elsewhere, a hat-trick from Kayleigh Green led Brighton & Hove Albion to a 4-1 demolition of Reading as they got back to winning ways following successive league defeats.

Leicester City were also among the winners, securing a comfortable 3-0 victory over West Ham United following goals from Natasha Flint, Ashleigh Plumptre and Freya Gregory. Earlier, Everton's woeful season continued as they fell to a 2-0 home defeat by Aston Villa. Emily Gielnik and Ramona Petzelberger condemned the Merseyside club to a fourth consecutive loss and left them second from bottom with 11 points from 13 games.

