Report: Colts to trade or release QB Carson Wentz

The Indianapolis Colts plan to trade or release quarterback Carson Wentz by March 18, ESPN reported Sunday. If he is still on the roster on that date, he is due his full $22 million base salary and a $6.29 million roster bonus.

Olympics-CAS concludes hearing on Valieva, decision expected on Monday

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has concluded its hearing on Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva after she tested positive for a banned drug and a final decision on the teenager will be announced later on Monday after deliberations. The 15-year-old prodigy, who became the first woman to land a quadruple jump at the Olympics en route to winning gold with the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) in the team competition, tested positive for a banned heart drug on Dec. 25 but it took more than six weeks for the result to be made public.

Tennis-Auger-Aliassime crushes Tsitsipas to win maiden ATP title in Rotterdam

Three years after making his ATP main draw debut in Rotterdam, Felix Auger-Aliassime's career came full circle when he lifted his maiden tour title with a 6-4 6-2 victory over Greek top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final on Sunday. A title win has been a long time coming for the 21-year-old Canadian who has fallen at the final hurdle eight times before. Having beaten Andrey Rublev in the semi-final in three sets, he needed only 78 minutes to defeat Tsitsipas.

Soccer-Liverpool get job done at Burnley, Spurs lose again

Liverpool closed the gap at the top of the Premier League with a 1-0 win at Burnley in difficult conditions on Sunday while Tottenham Hotspur slipped to a third consecutive league defeat as they succumbed 2-0 at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers. West Ham United capitalised on Spurs dropping further points in the race for a spot in the top four as Craig Dawson snatched the Hammers a last-gasp equaliser in a 2-2 draw at Leicester City, while Newcastle United boosted their survival hopes with a 1-0 win over Aston Villa.

Olympics-Speed skating-American Jackson wins gold after stumble in trials

Erin Jackson of the United States won gold in the women's 500 metres speed skating with an explosive start on Sunday, giving the U.S. its first gold medal in the event since 1994 and first speed skating medal at the Beijing Olympics. She could be seen grinning widely after completing her lap of the National Speed Skating Olympics in 37.04 seconds, but had to wait for the last pair to finish before embracing her coach and bursting into tears.

Soccer-Danilo leaves it late to earn precious point for Juventus at Atalanta

Juventus defender Danilo headed home a stoppage-time equaliser to rescue a 1-1 Serie A draw at Atalanta on Sunday and earn a point that could prove crucial to the Bianconeri’s top-four ambitions. The Brazil international nodded in from a corner in the 92nd minute, cancelling out a long-range thunderbolt from Ruslan Malinovskyi that had put Atalanta on the verge of reclaiming fourth place.

NFL-Fans buoyant despite sweltering in security lines at Super Bowl

Sweltering in long, airport-type security lines did nothing to diminish the mood of fans arriving at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood near Los Angeles on Sunday for Super Bowl LVI. Temperatures climbed into the mid-80s outside the stadium, which is home to a Los Angeles Rams team looking to secure a championship against the Cincinnati Benglas after falling short in the Super Bowl three years ago.

Report: Raiders committing to Derek Carr at QB

The new leadership of the Las Vegas Raiders is ready to commit to Derek Carr as the quarterback of the future, NFL Network reported Sunday. While speculation has abounded that the Raiders wanted to move on from Carr, new head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler are ready to embrace him and discuss a contract extension, per the report.

Tennis - Isner is marathon man again in 46-point tiebreak at Dallas Open

John Isner and Reilly Opelka played out a marathon 46-point tiebreak, the longest in ATP Tour history, at the Dallas Open on Saturday as Opelka edged out his fellow American 7-6(7) 7-6(22) to reach the final. Isner was involved in the longest match of all time against Frenchman Nicolas Mahut in the first round of Wimbledon in 2010. The pair battled it for 11 hours five minutes across three days before Isner took the fifth set 70-68.

Soccer-Marseille consolidate second place in Ligue 1 with win at Metz

Arkadiusz Milik netted a spectacular overhead kick goal to hand Olympique de Marseille a late 2-1 away win at struggling Metz on Sunday as they consolidated second place in Ligue 1. Milik was a surprise omission from the starting line-up but wasted no time after coming on to deliver a spectacular finish, receiving the ball on his chest with his back to goal and scoring a stunning winner eight minutes from time.

