Soccer-Pele returns to hospital for more chemotherapy

Pele, 81, had surgery to remove a tumor in September 2021 and has been undergoing treatment at a clinic in Sao Paulo on a regular basis since. He posted a picture on Instagram of him smiling alongside a message that treated his latest hospitalization as routine.

Reuters | Updated: 14-02-2022 06:02 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 06:02 IST
Soccer legend Pele returned to hospital on Sunday for the latest round of treatment on a colon tumor, the former Santos, New York Cosmos and Brazil player said. Pele, 81, had surgery to remove a tumor in September 2021 and has been undergoing treatment at a clinic in Sao Paulo on a regular basis since.

He posted a picture on Instagram of him smiling alongside a message that treated his latest hospitalization as routine. “Friends, as I have been doing monthly, I am going to the hospital to continue my treatment,” the three-time World Cup winner wrote.

"I've already ordered a big TV and popcorn so I can watch the Super Bowl later. I will watch the match even though my friend @tombrady is not playing. Thanks for all the loving messages.” Widely considered one of the greatest footballers of all time, Pele has suffered from a series of health issues in recent years, including hip surgery that left him with recurring pain and trouble walking unaided.

He has reduced his public appearances but remains active on social media.

