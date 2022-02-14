Left Menu

NFL-Rams receiver Kupp named Super Bowl MVP after win over Bengals

Reuters | Updated: 14-02-2022 09:19 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 09:19 IST
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp was named the Most Valuable Player of the Super Bowl after catching two touchdown passes during his team's 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

With his team trailing late in the game, Kupp came to the rescue in a 79-yard drive during which he converted a fourth down and caught four passes, including the game-winning touchdown with 85 seconds left. Kupp's first score of the game came early in the second quarter, when quarterback Matthew Stafford found him in the back right corner of the end zone to put the Rams ahead 13-3.

The 28-year-old Kupp's performance, which saw him catch 8 of 10 targets for 92 yards, was made even more impressive given an injury to Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in the second quarter that allowed the Bengals secondary to double-team him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

